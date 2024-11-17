Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
341 / 365
Retired
This classic is retired I assume, sitting alone in the field next to another old piece of farm implement. I believe this guy would be from the late 40's early 50's . Any car or truck buffs, please let me know
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5649
photos
22
followers
56
following
93% complete
View this month »
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Latest from all albums
1985
1986
88
341
560
1278
1395
1987
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Album5
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
17th November 2024 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
I think you are right about the year and it doesn't look in that bad of shape for being old
November 17th, 2024
Diane
ace
Nice shot!
November 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close