Previous
346 / 365
Gloomy Cold Day
It was a cold and gloomy day
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
1
0
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5678
photos
23
followers
58
following
94% complete
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Album5
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
22nd November 2024 11:13am
Diane
ace
Cold and gloomy for sure--almost makes me shiver. Good shots.
November 23rd, 2024
