353 / 365
Home Stretch
We are coming into the home stretch folks. Eight more days until Christmas.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
1
1
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5746
photos
27
followers
62
following
96% complete
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
1295
1416
2008
353
577
1296
1417
2009
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album5
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
17th December 2024 4:58pm
Paula Fontanini
ace
Instant FAV! Wonderful edit Rick...I'd be framing this one!! :)
December 18th, 2024
