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Treats When I Greet by digitalrn
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Treats When I Greet

I will frequently have staff members stop by my office throughout the day, sometimes to chat, sometimes to discuss issues. I like to have treats available for my visitors.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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