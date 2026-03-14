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Treats When I Greet
I will frequently have staff members stop by my office throughout the day, sometimes to chat, sometimes to discuss issues. I like to have treats available for my visitors.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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