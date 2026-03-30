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Cone by digitalrn
Photo 374

Cone

This lonely pine cone found its way into our stone garden.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy ace
nice simple composition
March 30th, 2026  
Diane ace
Nice simplicity.
March 30th, 2026  
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