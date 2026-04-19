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Photo 384
Dove Chocolate
We literally live at the sweetest place on earth. We have Hershey Chocolate in Hershey, Pa, and then right down the road from where I work, we have a Dove Chocolate factory. We are blessed
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Diane
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Temptations everywhere!
April 20th, 2026
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