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Rugged Road by digitalrn
Photo 391

Rugged Road

It looks like this path is used by farm equipment
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy ace
You have processed this one into a pretty painting
April 28th, 2026  
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