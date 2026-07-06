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Previous
Photo 448
Black Angus vs Texas Longhorn
I am always amazed when I see these longhorns.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Album
Album5
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Canon EOS 60D
Taken
6th July 2026 2:20pm
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Allison Williams
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How would you like to walk around with those weighing you down?
July 7th, 2026
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