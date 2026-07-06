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Black Angus vs Texas Longhorn by digitalrn
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Black Angus vs Texas Longhorn

I am always amazed when I see these longhorns.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Rick Schies

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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Allison Williams ace
How would you like to walk around with those weighing you down?
July 7th, 2026  
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