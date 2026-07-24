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My Supporter by digitalrn
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My Supporter

My new walking support. Walking is going very well, and it feels great to get around.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Kathy ace
Good to hear that you're doing enough without overdoing it.
July 25th, 2026  
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