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Previous
Photo 453
Empty Buggy
Josie and I went to a nearby Amish bakery to buy some sweets so I grabbed a photo of one of the parked buggies
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Album
Album5
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th July 2026 10:27am
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