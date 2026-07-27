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Sunsetting by digitalrn
Photo 455

Sunsetting

While out for a walk this evening, I grabbed this shot of the sun going down. I did add some extra post-editing.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Jerzy ace
Excellent result. Beautiful work
July 28th, 2026  
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