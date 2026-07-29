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Walking by digitalrn
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Walking

I can walk, and I must say, it feels great! I go out and walk up and down the street a few times a day using a cane, and in the house I walk freely, no cane.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Rick Schies

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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
YES 👏👏👏
July 29th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great to see the progress you're making!
July 30th, 2026  
katy ace
A wonderful image of your progress
July 30th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
Way to go!
July 30th, 2026  
Life Thru My Lens
Glad you are recovering well.
July 30th, 2026  
Babs ace
Well done, it is good to be mobile again isn't it.
July 30th, 2026  
Elyse Klemchuk
I’m glad you are making progress!
July 30th, 2026  
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