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Previous
Photo 456
Walking
I can walk, and I must say, it feels great! I go out and walk up and down the street a few times a day using a cane, and in the house I walk freely, no cane.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
YES 👏👏👏
July 29th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great to see the progress you're making!
July 30th, 2026
katy
ace
A wonderful image of your progress
July 30th, 2026
Allison Williams
ace
Way to go!
July 30th, 2026
Life Thru My Lens
Glad you are recovering well.
July 30th, 2026
Babs
ace
Well done, it is good to be mobile again isn't it.
July 30th, 2026
Elyse Klemchuk
I’m glad you are making progress!
July 30th, 2026
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