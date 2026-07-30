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Previous
Photo 457
A Welsh Minor's Lantern
Often referred to as a "Cymru" lamp, used for safety in coal mines. It has an embossed plate with a dragon and the word "CYMRU" (Welsh in Wales)
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Diane
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Fascinating. Great photo. Is this in your collection?
July 31st, 2026
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