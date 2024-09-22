Previous
Fall In B/W by digitalrn
56 / 365

Maybe in a week or so I will find some color, but in the meanwhile, B/W always makes a great photo.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
