Previous
62 / 365
Little Church
This small United Zion church is just down the road from where we live.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Rick Schies
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Photo Details
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Simple in design but a reverent place to worship.
October 4th, 2024
katy
ace
It has a lot of character
October 4th, 2024
