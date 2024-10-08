Previous
Meeting House by digitalrn
66 / 365

Meeting House

I pass this old meeting house on my way home from work. Today I finally grabbed a photo of it.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Rick Schies

Allison Williams ace
Love the vintage feel. Do you know its history?
October 9th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
@allie912 No but I am going to try and find out
October 9th, 2024  
