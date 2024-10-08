Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
66 / 365
Meeting House
I pass this old meeting house on my way home from work. Today I finally grabbed a photo of it.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5448
photos
16
followers
46
following
18% complete
View this month »
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Latest from all albums
524
1947
66
310
525
1242
1357
1948
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Album6
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
8th October 2024 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Allison Williams
ace
Love the vintage feel. Do you know its history?
October 9th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
@allie912
No but I am going to try and find out
October 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close