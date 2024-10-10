Sign up
Previous
68 / 365
Reflections
I took this while waiting for the green light after seeing the reflections in the windows
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
2
0
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Album6
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
9th October 2024 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great reflections- they look like they're made of liquid amber.
October 11th, 2024
katy
ace
Gorgeous, strong colors, and some amazing reflections
October 11th, 2024
