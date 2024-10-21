Previous
Old Bethlehem Steel by digitalrn
Old Bethlehem Steel

This is just one of the several Lebanon Bethlehem Steel buildings still standing, and several are being used for businesses today. The main plant I believe was in Bethlehem, PA and I believe it closed around 2000.
Rick Schies

Ann H. LeFevre ace
We should meet up there again- that was fun. The massive steelworks now have a walkway that you can take to see the machinery up close. It's really impressive. Nice shot.
October 22nd, 2024  
