Lab Day Sunrise by digitalrn
87 / 365

Lab Day Sunrise

I had to get some lab work done for an upcoming surgery, and this is what I saw as I pulled into the parking lot. I sat there a few minutes and admired its beauty
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
