95 / 365
Good Old Days
Love this old schoolhouse.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
95
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album6
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
18th December 2024 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
I like it, too. So simple but with interesting details. I like the setting, too, and the B&W.
December 19th, 2024
amyK
ace
A lovely composition
December 19th, 2024
