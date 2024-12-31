Previous
Blessed New Year

For it is written, He will give His angels charge concerning you to guard you, and on their hands they will bear you up, lest you strike your foot against a stone (Luke 4:10-11) Wishing all my friends a safe and Happy New Year!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Rick Schies

