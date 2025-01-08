Previous
Let It Snow by digitalrn
98 / 365

Let It Snow

This was the snowstorm they predicted a few days ago. It was snowing fairly heavy for a few hours, but only dumped about an inch. No complaints here
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Lesley Aldridge
Very pretty.
Very pretty.
January 8th, 2025  
katy ace
Beautiful shot. There’s always a sense of peace when I see falling snow.
January 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Cold , but such a pretty a scene of the garden- fav
January 9th, 2025  
