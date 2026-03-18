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Closing Out With A Tree by digitalrn
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Closing Out With A Tree

The sky was beautiful today, although it was bitter cold with all the wind.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy ace
This one is really pretty as you have composed it
March 18th, 2026  
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