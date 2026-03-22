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Fishing
Spotted this young man out on this beautiful day, trying his luck at fishing.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Album6
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Canon EOS 60D
Taken
22nd March 2026 2:00pm
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