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Trees of Three by digitalrn
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Trees of Three

Some fun post editing
1st April 2026 1st Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy ace
They look pretty with the processing like this
April 1st, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They look like an oil painting with this processing.
April 1st, 2026  
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