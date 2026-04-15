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Road To Nowhere by digitalrn
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Road To Nowhere

I took this a while back, and came across it and converted it to B/W
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great shot- it sure does look like it ends in the middle of nowhere!
April 17th, 2026  
katy ace
I like it in B&W
April 17th, 2026  
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