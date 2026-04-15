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Road To Nowhere
I took this a while back, and came across it and converted it to B/W
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Album
Album6
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
1st March 2026 3:15pm
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Ann H. LeFevre
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Great shot- it sure does look like it ends in the middle of nowhere!
April 17th, 2026
katy
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I like it in B&W
April 17th, 2026
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