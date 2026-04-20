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114 / 365
Little Star Barn
Grabbed this shot of the farm in the distance and cropped it in. That's when I saw the star.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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