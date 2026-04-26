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Grass Art by digitalrn
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Grass Art

Did some fun editing with this plain shot of grass
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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