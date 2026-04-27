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Sit A Spell
A nicely placed bench along the walking path
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy
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It looks like a peaceful place to spend some time
April 28th, 2026
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