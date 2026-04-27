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Sit A Spell by digitalrn
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Sit A Spell

A nicely placed bench along the walking path
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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katy ace
It looks like a peaceful place to spend some time
April 28th, 2026  
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