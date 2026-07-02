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Pick Your Color
A colorful scene by the lake
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Album
Album6
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
30th June 2026 2:49pm
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Dorothy
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Green please
July 3rd, 2026
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