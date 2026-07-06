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174 / 365
Just A Simple Broken Branch
I saw it lying there so I took a photo
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Album
Album6
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Canon EOS 60D
Taken
5th July 2026 12:25pm
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