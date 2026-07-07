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Fountain Of Life
I am going in tomorrow morning, bright and early, for repeat foot surgery. It will be more involved than the first, so I will not be taking photos for a few days. Depending on how I feel, I might do some posting.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
Album
Album6
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
7th July 2026 10:44am
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Allison Williams
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So cool and refreshing. Good luck on your surgery.
July 8th, 2026
Diane
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Nicely done. Good luck with your surgery.
July 8th, 2026
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