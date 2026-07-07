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Fountain Of Life by digitalrn
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Fountain Of Life

I am going in tomorrow morning, bright and early, for repeat foot surgery. It will be more involved than the first, so I will not be taking photos for a few days. Depending on how I feel, I might do some posting.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Allison Williams ace
So cool and refreshing. Good luck on your surgery.
July 8th, 2026  
Diane ace
Nicely done. Good luck with your surgery.
July 8th, 2026  
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