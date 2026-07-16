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Birthday Head Shot
I was playing with AI and asked for a professional headshot. I was amazed! I survived my 72nd birthday yesterday. Spent a quiet day at home with Josie. The best way to spend a birthday.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Album6
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4th July 2026 3:05pm
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Christine Sztukowski
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Happy birthday, mine is tomorrow and I'm afraid AI won't be able to do that magic for me 🤔🤗🤗🤔🎂🎂🎂
July 17th, 2026
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