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Birthday Head Shot by digitalrn
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Birthday Head Shot

I was playing with AI and asked for a professional headshot. I was amazed! I survived my 72nd birthday yesterday. Spent a quiet day at home with Josie. The best way to spend a birthday.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Happy birthday, mine is tomorrow and I'm afraid AI won't be able to do that magic for me 🤔🤗🤗🤔🎂🎂🎂
July 17th, 2026  
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