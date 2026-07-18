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Maternal Grandparents by digitalrn
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Maternal Grandparents

Another precious memory I dug up while looking through old photos. This is my Grandfather, the one who was sitting on the ground playing with me that I posted a few days ago. This was taken probably about a year before he passed. He was only 63.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Rick Schies

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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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Allison Williams ace
What a vivid memory brought to life.
July 19th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely portrait
July 19th, 2026  
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