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A Patio View
Yesterday I went to an Amish bakery to buy a few treats, and this is the patio they have set up in the back of their house.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Rick Schies
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@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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