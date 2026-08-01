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A Patio View by digitalrn
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A Patio View

Yesterday I went to an Amish bakery to buy a few treats, and this is the patio they have set up in the back of their house.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
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