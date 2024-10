Handover in Goolwa

Handover in Focus ~ GOOLWA

Inspired by the coastal surroundings, this beautiful waterfront home merges gentle blue tiles and soft textures with bold black fixtures for a design that’s both striking and serene. An abundance of glazing and natural light invites the outdoors in, flooding the space with seafoam greens and tranquil blues.

A thoughtfully designed multi-generational home where style meets coastal living.