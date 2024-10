Event ~ HIA-Cosentino Building Women Luncheon & AwardsWhat a wonderful event to be a part of thanks to @hia_southaustralia , with special guest speaker @shaynnablaze We were so pleased to send along some of the incredible women in our Regent Homes team, and very proud to have our interior designer @lydia_fulgido nominated as a finalist this year!Well done to all, and here's to supporting women in construction!