108 / 365
Uh oh! Hole in the wall
The joys of having the boiler replaced...
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
1
0
ditdatdot
@ditdatdot
Just experimenting...
108
photos
17
followers
12
following
29% complete
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A5010
Taken
21st January 2020 10:25am
Hope D Jennings
ace
But it makes for a really cool image :)
January 22nd, 2020
