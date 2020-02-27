Previous
Basil Brush by ditdatdot
145 / 365

Basil Brush

A picture of a picture today as I'm stuck in bed. Basil said goodbye to one of his sidekicks actor Derek Fowlds last week at St Katharine's church Holt, Wilts., where my father was vicar.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

ditdatdot

@ditdatdot
Just experimenting...
