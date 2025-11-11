Previous
Dandelion by ditdatdot
109 / 365

Dandelion

11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

ditdatdot

@ditdatdot
Just experimenting...and apparently a fan of ablaut reduplication.
30% complete

Jerzy ace
Excellent work.
November 15th, 2025  
