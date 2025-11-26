Previous
Next
Keeping guard by ditdatdot
124 / 365

Keeping guard

26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

ditdatdot

@ditdatdot
Just experimenting...and apparently a fan of ablaut reduplication.
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact