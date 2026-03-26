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Flower by ditdatdot
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Flower

26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

ditdatdot

@ditdatdot
Just experimenting...and apparently a fan of ablaut reduplication.
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fav!
March 26th, 2026  
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