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Mmm... Madeleines by ditdatdot
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Mmm... Madeleines

Apparently it's thermal shock that results in the bump.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

ditdatdot

@ditdatdot
Just experimenting...and apparently a fan of ablaut reduplication.
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