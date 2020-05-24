First 80 degrees of the year!

Day 1 - It was the first "hot" day of the year and also the second day of the Memorial Day weekend! I started the day with a short trip to work, followed by a long drive to the in-laws with the husband and the daughter! Our meet and greet was brief and social distancing compliant! On our way back, I made a quick stop at the Indian grocery, came home, had a heavy lunch of roti, malai kofta and dal rajasthani and then napped for a bit. By the evening, the heat had become quite unbearable. We managed to assemble the box spring though! Our bellies were quite full from a slightly late lunch and we decided to skip dinner. But I wanted to do a little something for the husband - a jal jeera inspired vodka drink to cool him off because he had worked too hard in the heat to put our bed together! ...and our Sunday night was sorted!