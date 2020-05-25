New life!

Day 2 - Life in the middle of a lockdown in Chicago isn't the best! With a gloomy depressing weather and cloudy skies most days, it is hard to keep ones spirits high! Less than a week ago, Amphan devasted my hometown. I was quite depressed post Amphan to be honest although I was fortunate enough to not be physically affected by it! My ancestral home suffered minor damages and a part of me believes my father who still lives in Kolkata in spirit probably suffered a lot! It was refreshing to wake up to another gorgeous and sunny day. I did a 5k, played badminton with Kanika and Kallol, spent time in my garden! New buds everywhere made me happy! This one is a peony bud! Among other things, we had pani puri for lunch with mint leaves from our own garden, napped a little and then went back to the same old grind of preparing lunch for the next day and so on - our long weekend was coming to an end - it was nice, relaxing, peaceful and rejuvenating! Plenty of home projects got wrapped up!