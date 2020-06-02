The sweet tooth!

I was craving for something sweet for quite sometime now maybe over a month - I had made sugar syrup to soak kala jamuns. The kala jamuns never happened even though I tried...twice! The balls wouldn't hold their form! Next,I thought maybe Gulab Jamuns. That too never happened! One morning I made something close to Shahi Tukda and was able to use a bit of the syrup and then finally today the Malpua did the trick! I realized later it was Tirodhan Dibash and so in my heart I prayed to my Lord and my father and offered these before digging in!