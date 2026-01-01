Frosty Morning by dizzijoi
Frosty Morning

Hoar frost makes everything beautiful. I especially like how the colors are muted and silos pushed back due to the moisture in the air.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

DizziJoi

@dizzijoi
Photos bring me joy. I wanna be an artist.
