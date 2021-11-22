Previous
Horse back riding in Iceland by djames2021gmailcom
Horse back riding in Iceland

Our group was taking a break at a rest stop on a tour of Iceland. Behind us was the famous Black Sand Beach. I happened to saw this group of riders approaching and took this shot.
Danny James

I current reside in Ocala, Florida, USA. Started posting on November 20, 2021 to the 365 Project. Looking forward to seeing some great pictures.
carol white ace
great silhouettes,looks very chilly.
November 22nd, 2021  
