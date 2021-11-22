Sign up
Horse back riding in Iceland
Our group was taking a break at a rest stop on a tour of Iceland. Behind us was the famous Black Sand Beach. I happened to saw this group of riders approaching and took this shot.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Danny James
@djames2021gmailcom
I current reside in Ocala, Florida, USA. Started posting on November 20, 2021 to the 365 Project. Looking forward to seeing some great pictures.
9
1
365
iPhone 8 Plus
17th November 2021 1:45pm
Public
horses
travel
iceland
carol white
ace
great silhouettes,looks very chilly.
November 22nd, 2021
