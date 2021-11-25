Previous
Next
Cold Morning in Iceland by djames2021gmailcom
6 / 365

Cold Morning in Iceland

A cold morning in Iceland. Actually it's around 11 a.m. Only about 5 hours of sunlight this time of year.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Danny James

ace
@djames2021gmailcom
I current reside in Ocala, Florida, USA. Have travelled quite a bit since retiring. Currently have visited 46 foreign countries. Recent Iceland trip was first...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a lovely cold winter scene - that sky is beautiful.
November 25th, 2021  
Danny James ace
@milaniet Thanks for commenting.
November 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise