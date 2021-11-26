Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
2 / 365
What is that?
My wife put up a new piece of artwork in the kitchen. This is Purrcee (hey, my wife named him) checking out the piece for the first time.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danny James
ace
@djames2021gmailcom
I current reside in Ocala, Florida, USA. Have travelled quite a bit since retiring. Currently have visited 46 foreign countries. Recent Iceland trip was first...
9
photos
5
followers
11
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Latest from all albums
2
3
4
5
1
6
7
2
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
OAE's
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close